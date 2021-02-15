Shivaji Jayanti 2021 Details: The occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated in high spirits, every year, in different parts of India, especially Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. The festive event is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj – the founder of the Maratha Empire. People observe the festivities in a grandeur manner. The festive occasion is popularly called as Shivaji Jayanti as well. It will be

the 391st birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj this year. There’s a lot one can know about the observance of Shivaji Jayanti. If you are searching for more details about Shivaji Jayanti 2021 – its date, significance, and celebrations, then you have come to the right place. Shiv Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Images and Messages to Celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Birth Anniversary

What is the date of Shivaji Jayanti 2021?

The festive event of Shivaji Jayanti 2021, like every year, will be observed on February 19, i.e., Friday. Some historians say that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on this date in 1630 in the hill-fort of Shivneri.

While many people debate this date, the Maharashtra government has listed February 19 as a public holiday for official celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary.

How is Shivaji Jayanti celebrated, and what’s its significance?

Shivaji Maharaj is considered to be one of the most innovative and fearsome warrior kings in Indian history. There are widespread celebrations across the state of Maharashtra. There are several programs, seminars, processions, and roadshows that both the state government and general public observe in high regards of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Many students participate in skits, essay-writing competitions, and other curricular activities while celebrating the event of Shivaji Jayanti in their schools and other educational institutions. People dress-up as Shivaji and his associates while participating in dramas and

plays at housing societies and community gatherings.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is remembered for his unmatched strength, out-of-the-box warfare thinking, and unrivalled valour. His military skills and guerrilla war tactics were really a thorn in the flesh of his opponents. Not only was he the King of the Maratha clan, but Shivaji Maharaj was also the supreme leader of his community. He managed to unite several Maratha chiefs and went on to become the founder of the Maratha kingdom.

Shivaji Maharaj’s stories about his administration and battlefield prowess are well-known. Shivaji is not only a revered figure in Maharashtra, but entire India. He left behind an unmatched legacy in Indian history.

As February 19 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Chhatrapati Maharaj Jayanti 2021. Do share this article about Shivaji Jayanti with your loved ones, and pay rich tributes to one of the greatest warrior kings in Indian history.

