Happy Teachers' Day 2022! It is a day to appreciate and honour all the teachers and educators. Teachers' Day in India is observed every year on September 5. Social media platforms are celebrated with new Teachers' Day quotes, Happy Teachers' Day 2022 images, Teachers' Day wishes, Happy Teachers Day 2022 images, HD wallpapers and messages on this day to honour all the teachers. On this day, students pay respect, appreciate and honour their teachers for helping them reach where they are. Teachers play a vital role in shaping one's life, and Teachers Day is an opportunity to thank them for all their hard work. As you celebrate Teachers Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated greetings, wishes, messages and quotes to wish your favourite teacher.

In India, the birth anniversary of the second president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is celebrated as Teachers Day. He was not just the president of the country but also a well-known diplomat, scholar, educator and above all, a teacher. In a gathering in 1965, Dr Radhakrishnan, during his speech, expressed his deep reservation regarding his birth anniversary celebration and emphasized that this day be celebrated as Teachers Day by paying homage to other great teachers of India and Bangladesh. Therefore, since 1967, September 5 has been marked as Teachers Day till today. Here are wishes and greetings that you can download for free and send to one and all to wish them Happy Teachers Day 2022 through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

WhatsApp Message Reads: From ABC’s to Red, White and Blue; to History and Mathematics Too, All I Want To Say Is a Big THANK You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Joy and Happiness, You Are an Amazing Teacher, and You Only Deserve the Best.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Teachers’ Day! Please Accept My Immense Respect and Best Wishes!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Was Lucky To Have a Teacher As Wonderful as You Are. Wishing You a Teacher’s Day That’s Full of Joyous Moments!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Teachers’ Day! Your Words, Attitude, and Actions Have Made Such a Positive Difference in Our Children’s Upbringing! We Are Truly Thankful to You!

What an exciting origin of Teachers' Day celebrations in India. His students and friends requested him to celebrate his birthday, to which he expressed his wish to celebrate his birth date as Teachers' Day. Thank you, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and all the great teachers the country has blessed us with. Wishing everyone Happy Teachers Day 2022!

