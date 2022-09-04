Teachers' Day is celebrated in India on September 5 every year. It is a day to appreciate and honour the teachers. Teachers' Day 2022 falls on Monday this year. As you celebrate Teachers' Day 2022, here's a collection of the latest Happy Teachers' Day 2022 greetings, Teachers Day images, Happy Teachers Day 2022 HD wallpapers, Teachers Day wishes and Facebook messages you can download to wish all your teachers on this special celebration.

Teachers' Day is a special day to appreciate and honour the teachers. The celebrations may include paying respect to them for their special contributions to a particular field area or the community. Social media is flooded with messages wishing all the teachers on this day. You will find a bunch of Teachers' Day 2022 images, Happy Teachers' Day 2022 greetings, Teachers Day wishes, Teachers Day quotes and Facebook messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Teachers' Day with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers, SMS and quotes.

How to Download Teachers' Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You will find an extensive collection of WhatsApp Stickers apt for Teachers' Day 2022 celebrations. You can download them from Play Store online. HERE is the download link. As for the images, text greetings, status for Facebook, HD wallpapers and more, please download them all from below.

Happy Teachers Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Teachers Don’t Give You the Answer, but They Spark Within You the Desire To Find the Answer Yourself. Happy Teacher’s Day!

Happy Teachers Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Parents Gave Us Life and It Was You Who Taught Us How To Live It. You Introduced Honesty, Integrity, and Passion to Our Character. Happy Teacher’s Day!

Happy Teachers Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Teachers Teach From the Heart, Not From the Book. Thank You for Being a Wonderful Teacher. Happy Teacher’s Day!

Happy Teachers Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Teacher’s Day! Teachers Like You Are the Reason Why Ordinary Students Like Us Dream of Doing Extraordinary Things.

Happy Teachers Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Teacher Is Someone Who Nourishes the Souls of the Students for a Lifetime. Happy Teacher’s Day to All the Teachers!

In most cases, Teachers Day celebrates a local educator or an important milestone in education. The significant observance is celebrated on different dates in different countries. In India, it is observed on the birth anniversary of the second president, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned teacher.

Dr S Radhakrishnan was a staunch believer in education and was a well-known diplomat, scholar, president of India and most of all, a teacher. A few of his students and friends approached him once to celebrate his birthday. He said, 'instead of celebrating my birthday separately, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day. Since then, September 5 has been celebrated as Teachers' Day in India.

