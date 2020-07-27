Tulsidas Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas, a Hindu Poet and Saint, who is known as the author of Ramcharitmanas. Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated on Saptami, i.e. the seventh day of the Krishna Paksha (the dark fortnight of moon) in the month of ‘Shravana’ according to Hindu Calendar. Tulsidas Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on July 27 and marks the 523rd birth anniversary of Saint Tulsidas. To celebrate this auspicious day, people often share Tulsidas’ teachings, Images and Wallpapers of Saint Tulsidas, Ramcharitmanas quotes and sayings, Tulsidas Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, to spread his knowledge further. In this article, we bring you Happy Tulsidas Jayanti 2020 wishes and HD images to send along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook posts, GIFs and greetings and celebrate Goswami Tulsidas' birth anniversary.

Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and energy. Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas was written in Awadhi which is a dialect of Hindi language. Due to this, it was available to the masses, unlike the famous Epic Ramayana written by Saint Valmiki in Sanskrit. Sanskrit was the language of scholars which made Ramayana available only to scholars. But Ramcharitmanas changed things and Popularized it into the masses. This is also the reason that Saint Tulsidas and his stories and teachings are rather well known. Tulsidas Jayanti 2020 Date and Significance: Know History, Rituals and Celebrations Related to 523rd Birth Anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas.

Saint Tulsidas is well known for his devotion to Lord Rama, and in Hindu mythology, he is believed to be the reincarnation of Maharishi Valmiki. One of the most important contributions of Saint Tulsidas is said to be the composition of Hanuman Chalisa, which is also an Awadhi hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman. As we commemorate Tulsidas Jayanti 2020, here are some Images and Wallpapers of Saint Tulsidas, Ramcharitmanas quotes and sayings, Tulsidas Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, that you can share with your friends and family.

Tulsidas Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers: Like many festivals, Android phone users can celebrate Tulsidas Jayanti with the latest collection of WhatsApp Stickers. You can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download WhatsApp sticker images.

It is believed that Saint Tulsidas spent most of his life in the city of Varanasi, which is known for its mythical aura. In fact, Tulsi ghat, which is a well-known part of the Ganges river, is actually named after the noted saint. In addition to his devotion for Lord Rama, Saint Tulsidas is also said to show undaunting devotion to Lord Hanuman and is said to be the founder of the famous Lord Hanuman temple, Sankatmochan Temple.

