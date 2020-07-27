Shravan or Sawan is considered one of the most auspicious months as per the Hindu calendar. Numerous festivals and observances take place during this holy period. Tulsidas Jayanti is one such observance celebrated in the honour of Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas' birth anniversary. The 16th-century poet and Hindu saint who happened to be an ardent Ram bhakt had penned an epic poem, Ramcharitmanas in the Awadhi language. To celebrate Tulsidas Jayanti 2020, you can exchange quotes by Goswami Tulsidas. There are also Tulsidas Jayanti 2020 images, Tulsidas Jayanti HD wallpapers, Tulsidas Jayanti wishes, Tulsidas photos, Goswami Tulsidas HD wallpapers and more for free download. Tulsidas Jayanti 2020 Date and Significance: Know History, Rituals and Celebrations Related to 523rd Birth Anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas.

While there is no official record of Goswami Tulsidas' birth, but Hindus celebrate Tulsidas Jayanti on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha Saptami during the month of Shravan. This year, Tulsidas Jayanti 2020 is celebrated on July 27, Monday. As per most scholars, Tulsidas' birthplace was Rajapur, a town of Chitrakoot district, Uttar Pradesh. He purportedly lived between 1497-1623 CE He is believed to have died at the age of 125 at Assi Ghat, Varanasi, Awadh Subah, Mughal Empire (present-day Uttar Pradesh, India).

Coming back to Tulsidas Jayanti wishes and messages

Tulsidas was renowned for writing Ramcharitmanas, which was a retelling of the Sanskrit Ramayana in the vernacular Awadhi language. Ramcharitmanas, when translated, means "Lake of the deeds of Rama". Considered one of the greatest works of Hindi literature, it has been widely acclaimed as "the living sum of Indian culture", "the tallest tree in the magic garden of medieval Indian poetry", "the greatest book of all devotional literature" and "the best and most trustworthy guide to the popular living faith of the Indian people". We wish everyone celebrating the great poet's life a very Happy Tulsidas Jayanti 2020!

