Tulsidas Jayanti 2020: It will be 523rd birth anniversary of the great poet and revered Hindu saint, Tulsidas, this year. Tulsidas was also known as Goswami Tulsidas. He is widely known for authoring Ramcharitramanas – a translation of Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana, which was written in Sanskrit – in Awadhi language. People observe his anniversary, also known as Tulsidas Jayanti, religiously and with much fervour. If you are looking for details about Tulsidas Jayanti 2020 – its date, puja timings, rituals, significance and more, then you have arrived at the right place. Quotes by Tulsidas in Hindi: Remembering the Great Hindu Saint & Poet on His 521st Jayanti.

What is the date of celebrating Tulsidas Jayanti 2020?

The auspicious occasion of Tulsidas Jayanti is observed on the 7th day, i.e. Saptami, of the Krishna Paksha, in the holy month of Shravan, as per the Hindu Samvat calendar. Hence, this year the birth anniversary of Sant Tulsidas would be celebrated on July 27, i.e. Monday.

What are the auspicious timings (shubh muhurat) of Tulsidas Jayanti 2020?

Tulsidas Jayanti – 523rd Birth Anniversary of Tulsidas

523rd Birth Anniversary of Tulsidas Tulsidas Jayanti 2020 – Monday, July 27, 2020

Monday, July 27, 2020 Shravan Saptami 2020 Tithi Begins – July 26, 2020, i.e. Sunday, from 09:32 AM

– July 26, 2020, i.e. Sunday, from 09:32 AM Shravan Saptami 2020 Tithi Ends – July 27, 2020, i.e. Monday, till 07:09 AM

What are the rituals of Tulsidas Jayanti Vrat?

The auspicious occasion of Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated with grand festivities in many parts of the country. People remember the great poet and saint Tulsidas and sing his poems, hymns, and religious texts. Most notably, devotees read the epic Ramchartiramanas several times throughout the day. There are several seminars organised across the country where his teachings and learnings are taught to participants. People are advised to worship Lord Ram and Hanuman on this special day.

What is the significance of celebrating Tulsidas Jayanti?

Tulsidas is one of the most revered poets and Hindu saints of all times. It is said that he is one of the lucky saints who have met Lord Ram and Hanuman during his real life. A legend also says that he was helped by the latter to write Ramcharitramas. Well, not many people know that Tulsidas’ first word after his birth was ‘Ram’, and hence he was named ‘Rambola’ at birth. There are a lot of anecdotes and episodes of Tulsidas’s life that define his legacy.

The observance of Tulsidas’ birth anniversary comes as an opportunity to pay rich tributes to the great historical figure. Given Tulsidas’ contribution to religious literature, celebrating his birth anniversary, popularly known as Tulsidas Jayanti, would be a fitting tribute to the legendary person. As July 27 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy Tulsidas Jayanti 2020’. We hope you would love sharing the above information, as much as we did it while collating it for you.

