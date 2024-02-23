Vishwakarma Jayanti, also known as Vishwakarma Puja or Vishwakarma Day, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman. It is observed on the day of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. On this day, you can also send Vishwakarma Pooja 2024 greetings, messages and wishes.

Lord Vishwakarma is considered the divine architect and the creator of the world according to Hindu mythology. He is believed to have built the palaces of the gods and designed their weapons and vehicles. He is also credited with creating the holy city of Dwarka, where Lord Krishna is said to have ruled.

Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated with great reverence by artisans, craftsmen, and factory workers across India. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishwakarma on this day brings prosperity, success, and protection from harm. Artisans and craftsmen perform special puja (worship) of their tools, machinery, and equipment, seeking Lord Vishwakarma's blessings for their work.

The festival is marked by the decoration of workshops, factories, and offices with flowers, rangoli (colourful designs made on the floor), and flags. Special prayers and rituals are performed, and offerings of sweets, fruits, and flowers are made to Lord Vishwakarma. Artisans and craftsmen also organize community feasts and cultural programs to celebrate the occasion.

One of the key aspects of Vishwakarma Jayanti is the emphasis on the importance of craftsmanship and skilful workmanship. It is a time to honour the contributions of artisans and craftsmen to society and acknowledge their role in building and shaping the world around us. Check out some of the best Vishwakarma Pooja 2024 greetings, messages and wishes you can share with your loved ones:

Vishwakarma Jayanti is not only a religious festival but also a celebration of creativity, innovation, and hard work. It is a reminder to strive for excellence in whatever we do and to recognize and appreciate the skill and craftsmanship that goes into creating the world we live in.

