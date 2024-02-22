Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Wishes and Messages: Netizens Share Photos, Wallpapers, and Tweets To Celebrate the Auspicious Day

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishwakarma's birth is celebrated on the Trayodashi day of the Magh month, which typically falls in January or February in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on February 22, 2024, which falls on a Thursday. This auspicious occasion honors Lord Vishwakarma, revered as the creator of the universe. He is often hailed as the divine engineer or architect of the universe. Legend holds that Lord Vishwakarma emerged from the Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the cosmic ocean, alongside other precious things. Due to his divine craftsmanship, Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped especially by craftsmen, carpenters, engineers, architects, and office workers alike. As you and your loved ones celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 this year, consider sharing these heartfelt wishes, images, messages, quotes, and greetings with your loved ones. Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Date, Significance and Celebrations: Know All About the Lord Vishwakarma, the Hindu God of Architecture and Engineering.

Scroll Below To View Photos, Wallpapers and Tweets Shared by Netizens for Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024:

Wishing all a blessed Vishwakarma Jayanti ! May Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect, bestow upon you the craftsmanship to build a Prosperous Nation, a Progressive BSNL and a Powerful SNEA.#VishwakarmaJayanti #VishwakarmaPuja#SanjaySinha pic.twitter.com/1KEVIU7f6f — sanjay sinha/संजय सिन्हा (@sanjaysinhastar) February 2, 2024

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Wishes:

*Best Wishes on Vishwakarma Jayanti* *Kanha Hari Ka Pyara Naam Hai, Gopala Hari Ka Pyara Naam Hai*!! *Ko Nahin Janat Hai Jag Mein Kapi, Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo* *Hari Hari Bol* 🌼*Զเधे Զเधे🌼 *Have a Pleasant Saturday*💐 *Good Morning* pic.twitter.com/w4MG9eSKjK — Kamlesh Shukla Journo 💯%FB, NO Tag & Mention (@JournoShukla) February 3, 2024

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Tweets:

Dev Shilpi Best wishes to Lord Shri Vishwakarma Jayanti.🙏🏻#VishwakarmaJayanti #विश्वकर्मा_जयंती — Vivek Rajwanshi (@Vivek_Rajwanshi) February 22, 2024

Vishwakarma Jaynti 2024 Greetings:

Heartiest wishes of Lord Sri Vishwakarma Jayanti, the best in Vastukala Kosala and creator of creation.#VishwakarmaJayanti pic.twitter.com/8FZOQo2xOq — Sushma Rani (@Rani_kambj) November 13, 2023

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Messages:

ॐ विश्वकर्माय नमः Warm wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Bhagwan Sri Vishwakarma jayanti. May Bhagwan Sri Vishwakarma bless us all with energy & strength to work dedicatedly towards building our nation. pic.twitter.com/KZ2xNdvV1e — Diplu Ranjan Sarma (@idipluranjan) September 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)