Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Wishes and Messages: Netizens Share Photos, Wallpapers, and Tweets To Celebrate the Auspicious Day

Vishwakarma Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma. He is considered to be the divine creator of the universe. This year, Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on February 22, 2024, which falls on a Thursday.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 22, 2024 08:40 AM IST

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishwakarma's birth is celebrated on the Trayodashi day of the Magh month, which typically falls in January or February in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on February 22, 2024, which falls on a Thursday. This auspicious occasion honors Lord Vishwakarma, revered as the creator of the universe. He is often hailed as the divine engineer or architect of the universe. Legend holds that Lord Vishwakarma emerged from the Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the cosmic ocean, alongside other precious things. Due to his divine craftsmanship, Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped especially by craftsmen, carpenters, engineers, architects, and office workers alike. As you and your loved ones celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 this year, consider sharing these heartfelt wishes, images, messages, quotes, and greetings with your loved ones. Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Date, Significance and Celebrations: Know All About the Lord Vishwakarma, the Hindu God of Architecture and Engineering.

Scroll Below To View Photos, Wallpapers and Tweets Shared by Netizens for Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024:

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Wishes:

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Tweets:

Vishwakarma Jaynti 2024 Greetings:

    Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Wishes and Messages: Netizens Share Photos, Wallpapers, and Tweets To Celebrate the Auspicious Day Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Wishes and Messages: Netizens Share Photos, Wallpapers, and Tweets To Celebrate the Auspicious Day
