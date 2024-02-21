According to ancient texts, Lord Vishwakarma was born on the Trayodashi day of the Magh month, which corresponds to January or February in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on February 22, 2024, which falls on a Thursday. Lord Vishwakarma is considered to be the first engineer or architect of the universe. Hindus celebrate this day to honour Lord Vishwakarma's important role as the universe's first architect and engineer. Lord Vishwakarma is also known to have created the trident of Mahadev, Sudarshan Chakra, and various divine weapons. He's credited with the creation of celestial realms like Indradev's heaven and remarkable structures like Lord Krishna's palace in Dwarka and the golden city of Lanka for Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Vishwakarma Jayanti Messages in Hindi: Share Wishes, Greetings, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Festival Dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma.

When is Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024?

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on February 22, which falls on a Thursday.

Who Worships Lord Vishwakarma?

Worshipping and praying to Lord Vishwakarma is very important for Hindus. This is a very special day, especially for craftsmen, engineers, and workers. On this day, carpenters, sculptors, architects, engineers, and labourers gather to worship Lord Vishwakarma, seeking his blessings for success in their business, work, and all their endeavours.

Vishwakarma Jayanti is a day of admiration and gratitude, where people acknowledge the divine art that shapes our world. So, on this Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024, let's celebrate the spirit of creativity and labour with great devotion and happiness.

