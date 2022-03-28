As per the Gregorian calendar, annually, January 1 is celebrated as the first day of the New Year. Interestingly, the dates of the New Year for the different region across India varies as per the Lunar and Solar Hindu calendar. According to the Hindu calendar, the New Year starts on Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra. This year, it is falling on April 2, thence the major New Year celebration will begin from the same date. The observance for greetings and celebrating new beginnings will start from Saturday, 2 April. For Maharashtrians and the Konkanis population, the day will be observed as Gudi Padwa or Samvatsar Padvo. Whereas, the South Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka will celebrate the first day of the New Year as Ugadi or Yugadi. On the very same date, Sindhi Hindus will celebrate their New Year as Cheti Chand which is also the birth anniversary of their patron saint Lord Jhulelal. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Good Friday; Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

Moving towards the Northern region, Kashimi Hindus, or to be precise Kashmiri Pandits will also celebrate their New Year as Navreh on 2 April. The festival is dedicated to their Goddess Sharika. Followed by this to mark the onset of spring in India, Vaisakhi or Baisakhi will be observed on April 14. Baisakhi is celebrated as the beginning of a New Year by the Sikh community in the states of Punjab and Haryana. Now let's dig into the other significant Hindu New Years that will commence this year as per the Lunisolar Calendar.

Hindu New Year Dates In 2022

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals Regions/States 1. 2 April Saturday Gudi Padwa – Marathi New Year Maharashtra 2. 2 April Saturday Ugadi – Telugu New Year Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka 3. 2 April Saturday Cheti Chand – Sindhi New Year Celebrated By Sindhi Communities Across India 4. 2 April Saturday Chaitra Navratri Several States 5. 2 April Saturday Navreh – Kashmiri New Year Kashmir 6. 14 April Thursday Mesha Sankranti Several States 7. 14 April Thursday Puthandu Tamil Nadu 8. 14 April Thursday Vaisakhi Punjab And Haryana 9. 14 April Thursday Jur Sital - Maithili New Year Mithila region of India and Nepal 10. 14-16 April Thursday-Saturday Bohag Bihu - Assamese New Year Assam 11. 14 April Thursday Pana Sankranti Odisha 12. 14 April Thursday Bwisagu Assam 13.. 15 April Friday Vishu – Malayalam New Year Kerala, Tulu Nadu region in Karnataka, Mahé district of Union Territory of Pondicherry 14. 15 April Friday Pohela Boishakh – Bengali New Year West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam 15. 30 June Thursday Ashadhi Bij- Kutchi New Year Gujarat 16. 26 October Wednesday Bestu Varas Gujarat

The spring festival is referred to by many distinct names in India - PohelaBoishakh in West Bengal, Bohag Bihu in Assam, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Uttarakhand, PooramVishu in Kerala, and MahaVishuva Sankranti in Odisha. The New Year celebrations of different sects also differ and their importance also differs among different cultures.

