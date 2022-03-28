Ugadi is the celebration of the first day of the New Year according to the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar, which is widely observed across Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Also referred to as Yugadi, Ugadi 2022 will be celebrated on April 2. This day is also commemorated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra & Goa and marks the beginning of Chaitra Navaratri celebrations in North India. As we prepare to celebrate Ugadi 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Ugadi 2022, the Significance of Yugadi celebrations and more. When Is Gudi Padwa 2022? Know Date, Significance of Gudhi Dvaja and Celebrations Marking Marathi New Year.

When is Ugadi 2022?

Ugadi 2022 will be celebrated on April 2. Commemorated on the first day or Pratipada tithi in the Hindu month of Chaitra, it is considered to mark the beginning of a new year according to the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. The Pratipada Tithi for Yugadi 2022 Begins at 11:53 on April 1, 2022, and will go on till 11:58 on April 2, 2022. Since the sunrise during Ugadi tithi takes place on April 2, that will be celebrated as the New Year.

Significance of Yugadi 2022

Every year, Hindus celebrate Ugadi with great enthusiasm and cheer across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Like other New Year celebrations, people indulge in preparing various delicious delicacies, dressing up in new and colourful clothes and spending quality time with family. The celebration of Ugadi also has other rituals like waking up early in the morning, having oil baths to wash off any sins or negativity, and eating neem leaves after offering prayers to the almighty.

It is interesting to note that while most South Indians and Maharashtrians follow the lunisolar calendar and celebrate the New Year at the beginning of Chaitra, North Indians commemorated this day as the official beginning of summer/spring with the observance of Chaitra Navratri. Meanwhile, people in Tamil Nadu and some other parts of the country follow the Hindu Solar Calendar, marking the New Year around April 14. This day is celebrated as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Baisakhi in Punjab, Bihu in Assam, and various other names in different parts of the country.

