Holy Week 2020 Wishes & Images: Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Photos, Greetings and Facebook Messages to Share Ahead of Easter Sunday

Holy Week 2020 Wishes & Images (Photo Credits: File Images)

The Holy Week 2020 has started from today, April 5 with Palm Sunday. Holy Week is the week immediately preceding Easter. It is also the last week of Lent. The Holy Week 2020 includes—Palm Sunday, Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday, Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday), Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday), Good Friday (Holy Friday), and Holy Saturday. As per the Bible, Jesus visited Jerusalem on the back of a donkey on Palm Sunday. He was greeted by the people with palm leaves on the day. The Holy Week is the journey of Jesus crucifixion and his resurrection. The week is significant among Christians, and this year, they will have to spend the Holy Week 2020 at home because of the pandemic. But the week can remain memorable, by sending devotional Holy Week 2020 wishes and messages through WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media applications, as a virtual observation. We have got you the latest collection of Holy Week 2020 wishes, inspirational quotes, sticker messages and GIF images to share ahead of Easter Sunday. Palm Sunday 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Holy Bible Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, GIF Greetings and SMS to Mark the Start of Holy Week.

Devotees observe the Holy Week in penance, fasting, prayer and sending good wishes to the loved ones. With the advent of social media and online messaging apps, sending holy words from the Bible and devotional messages to near ones is another way of observing this time. Send these Holy Week 2020 wishes, images and greetings to your near ones to have a blessed week before Easter Sunday 2020. Happy Palm Sunday 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, GIFs, Bible Quotes, SMS & Greetings to Wish on First Day of Holy Week.

Holy Week 2020 Wishes & Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Whatever Path You Follow, He’ll Be Walking by Your Side, to Be Your Source of Comfort, Your Friend and Constant Guide. Have a Blessed Holy Week.

Send This GIF With Message: Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled: Ye Believe in God, Believe Also in Me. – John 14:1

Holy Week 2020 Wishes & Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Beautiful and Blessed Holy Week.

Send This GIF With Message: Mercy, Peace and Love. May the Grace and Lord Surround and Be With You.

How to Download Holy Week 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled a lot of stickers dedicated to each day for Holy Week 2020. From Palm Sunday to Holy Saturday, android phone users can download WhatsApp stickers from the Play Store app or click HERE.

We hope that the above Holy Week 2020 messages and wishes will be useful to you to mark these days commemorating Jesus crucifixion and his resurrection.