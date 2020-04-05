Palm Sunday 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Holy Bible Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, GIF Greetings and SMS to Mark the Start of Holy Week

Happy Palm Sunday 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Holy Week 2020 has begun. Palm Sunday 2020 falls on the Sunday before Easter. This year, Palm Sunday falls on April 5, 2020, marking the start of Holy Week for Christians looking forward to the day of Easter. Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus entering Jerusalem. When he entered the city, palm branches were said to have placed in his path to welcome him. It is a holy day for the people belonging to the Christian community. They visit Churches and are given palm branches during their Palm Sunday liturgies. However, this year, many people will celebrate Palm Sunday 2020 at home, because of the pandemic. One can still keep the spirit up by celebrating the festival virtually. Send Palm Sunday 2020 wishes and HD images to your near ones to mark the start of Holy Week. In this article we bring you latest collection of Palm Sunday 2020 wishes, WhatsApp sticker messages, GIF greetings, Holy Bible quotes, Facebook images and SMS templates to send and mark the start of Holy Week.

It is a tough time for us, and we all are in this together. Since we will not be able to go out and mark the holy day, as we otherwise follow, we can send some meaningful Holy Bible quotes. It is a perfect time to count our blessings and thank Jesus Christ for all the strength; he bestowed upon us to survive the present global crisis. These Palm Sunday 2020 messages and HD Images are perfect for sending to your near ones and mark the auspicious occasion. Besides, the Palm Sunday WhatsApp stickers and GIFs will make conversations more joyful to begin the Holy Week 2020. Palm Sunday 2020 Date & Significance: HD Images, Quotes & Messages to Celebrate the Day of the Holy Entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirit of This Holy Occasion, the Warmth of the Season Make Your Heart Bloom With Joy and Happiness, Have a Blessed Palm Sunday.

Send This GIF With Message: I Hope Sunday Is Not the Only Day of the Week You Go to God, Each Sunday Is Special but Today More So…Happy Palm Sunday!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirit of This Sunday, the Wonders of This Season, and the Beauty of Springtime. Fill Your Heart With Joy and Your Life With Love. Have a Beautiful Palm Sunday

Send This GIF With Message: Today Is Palm Sunday Which Marks Jesus Triumphal Entry Into Jerusalem. It Is Also the Beginning of Holy Week. Happy Palm Sunday 2020

How to Download Palm Sunday 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled a lot of stickers dedicated to each day following Easter 2020. For Palm Sunday 2020 WhatsApp stickers, android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download.

We hope the above Palm Sunday 2020 wishes and HD images will be useful to you while you mark the start of Holy Week 2020!