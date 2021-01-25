Republic Day 2021 Details: Republic Day 2021 is around the corner, and the preparations for its festivities are in full swing. It will be the 72nd Republic Day this year. The occasion is celebrated to commemorate the official Constitution of India coming into effect on this day. Republic Day is also popularly known as 'Gantantra Divas' across the country. The occasion holds significant importance in Indian history, as it transformed India into a republic. You would want to know several things when it comes to the observance of Republic Day. If you are searching for more information about Republic Day 2021 – its date and significance, then you have reached the right place. At LatestLY, we tell you more about 2021 Republic Day celebrations.

What is The Date of Republic Day?

Like every year, the Republic Day 2021 will be observed on January 26. The historic occasion will fall on Tuesday this year. The festive event of Republic Day is celebrated as a national holiday in India.

What is The Significance of Observing Republic Day?

It was on August 15, 1947, that India attained independence. But it was only on January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into effect. The official document replaced the Government of India Act, passed in 1935, and became the country's official governing document. The event marked the complete transition of India from being a colonial nation to an independent republic. Republic Day 2021 Quotes & Slogans by National Heroes: Send Greetings, Tiranga Pics, 'Jai Hind' HD Images, Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers & Telegram Messages to Celebrate Gantantra Diwas on January 26.

To mark the celebrations of Republic Day, there are parades across the country. Children are distributed in schools, and several cultural programmes occur across all the educational institutions, housing societies, clubs, NGOs, etc. Students happily participate in essay-writing and debate competitions on this patriotic day. There are several dancing shows organised as well, which showcase the rich culture and heritage of India.

The major highlight of Republic Day celebrations is the main Republic Day parade at Rajpath, New Delhi. Under President of India's leadership, the ceremonial processions exhibit the prowess of Indian armed forces – Indian Army, Indian Airforce, and Indian Navy. It also shows the varied culture and social heritage of our country in a grandeur manner. Every state has its tableau, which represents their respective cultural values. Patriotic Songs for Republic Day 2021: List of Desh Bhakti Geet in Hindi With Videos for Gantantra Diwas Celebrations on 26th January.

Another important event on Republic Day celebrations is Beating Retreat, which happens in the evening on January 29. It denotes the end of Republic Day festivities. Several awards – Padma Awards and Bravery Awards – are distributed to prominent and brave civilians and soldiers, who went out of their way in serving the country.

Happy Republic Day 2021 Greetings: Send These Patriotic Messages on January 26

The observance of Republic Day is quite significant, something every patriotic Indian look forward to. This year, the Republic Day celebrations may not be as grand as last year – due to Coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing farmer protests. Nonetheless, given how historic the occasion is, no other adversity can take the sheen of the ever-important Republic Day celebrations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).