Republic Day 2021 Patriotic Songs: It's that time of the year, when the feelings of patriotism ooze from every Indian like anything. And why not? Republic Day 2021 is around the corner, and people are in high festive spirits already. There are national and state-level celebrations to mark the festivities of the day. People listen to patriotic songs all day. They even share patriotic songs' playlists with their friends and family members. Well, if you are looking for the top patriotic songs that you can hear on loop this Republic Day, then you are in for a treat. At LatestLY, we bring you a collection of the most popular and emotional Republic Day 2021 songs, which will invoke more feelings of respect and gratitude towards our India. Indian Republic Day 2021 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Telegram GIF Greetings, Signal Photo Messages, Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS To Send on 26th January.

Hindi Patriotic Song - Ae Watan From Raazi

The soulful song 'Ae Watan' from the movie 'Raazi' will melt your heart like anything. The song sung by Sunidhi Chauhan featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal perfectly encapsulates how many 'Sehmats' have sacrificed their lives to safeguard our nation's sovereignty. Republic Day 2021: Everything You Need To Know About the Indian Constitution.

Watch Video: Ae Watan

Inspirational Song - Kar Chale Hum Fida From Haqeeqat

The emotional song 'Kar Chale Hum Fida' from the film 'Haqeeqat' is one of the most patriotic songs you will ever encounter. Sung in the melodious voice of Mohammed Rafi, the music invokes feelings of patriotism like anything. It shows the true spirit of a soldier's life.

Watch Video: Kar Chale Hum Fida

Maa Tujhe Salaam From Album Vande Mataram

How can we miss out AR Rahman in this list? The song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam', sung by the legendary AR Rahman will make you fall in love with Indian roots all over again. The lyrics, background score, cinematography, and Rahman's voice makes this track a must on this Republic Day.

Watch Video: Maa Tujhe Salaam

Inspiring Song - Teri Mitti From Kesari

If this song doesn't leave you in tears, we wonder which one will! The song 'Teri Mitti' from the movie 'Kesari' is a perfect tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. Sung by Praak, the patriotic track's passionate lyrics will stir your soul like never before.

Watch Video: Teri Mitti

Happy Patriotic Song - Aisa Des Hai Mera From Veer-Zaara

The song 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' from the movie 'Veer Zaara' is one of the complete songs of all times. Wondering why it is in our patriotic songs list? Tell us any other song that shows India's culture, traditions, and colours in such a musical way. PS: The silent-cute chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta is a bonus.

Watch Video: Aisa Des Hai Mera

Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada From Purab Aur Paschim

The song 'Bharat Ka Rehne Wala Hoon' from the movie 'Purab Paschim', featuring Manoj Kumar will fill your hearts with patriotism and make you feel a proud Indian. Sung by Mahendra Kapoor, the song talks about the rise and rise of India over the years.

Watch Video: Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo From Album Lata Mangeshkar

If there's any song that you can't miss on the occasion of Republic Day 2021 is, this. The song 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' will move you to tears. The soulful lyrics and evergreen voice of Lata Mangeshkar will fill you with pride, respect, and gratitude. It is the most-fitting patriotic song, which can be a perfect tribute to Indian armed forces.

Watch Video: Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

Patriotic Song - Chak De India Title Song

It would be unjust to Sukhwinder Singh to miss out a song from his discography on this occasion. The title song from the movie 'Chak De India' will pump you up like no other song. The song shows the 'never give up' and 'turning dreams into reality' spirit of Indians in a beautiful manner. This Republic Day, Chak De India!

Watch Video: Chak De India Title Song

There are scores of other patriotic songs that one could hear on the occasion of Republic Day 2021. However, entering the New Year 2021, we believe these patriotic songs will fill your heart with passion. Do tune in to these songs and share it with your loved ones, to make their 2021 Republic Day special.

