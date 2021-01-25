Happy Republic Day 2021! The first President of the country, Dr Rajendra Prasad, declared India a complete republic by hoisting the national flag with a 21-gun salute. After which India became independent from British rule. Thousands of freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for independence. On the occasion of Independence Day. They also gave slogans for the great revolution, which are recorded in golden letters in the pages of history. 'Republic Day Wishes 2021', 'Republic Day Wishes in Hindi', 'Republic Day Quotes', 'Republic Day Wishes Images', etc.

Famous freedom fighters left for us some encouraging words. For example "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" by Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji gave this vigorous slogan to the country while addressing a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi in 1965. "Jai Hind" was said by Subhash Chandra Bose Netaji who created this slogan in 1947 and he used to chant it at the end of every meeting or speech. Later this slogan was accepted as a national slogan and even today many leaders end their address with "Jai Hind". Along with slogans on this day, you can also find the latest and creative stickers on WhatsApp and Signal, which you can easily share on respective platforms.

These slogans Which inspired many leaders and soldiers of the freedom struggle to realize the dream of establishing a classless, cooperative, free and happy society in their country. We should remember on this day that today's day is more a day of dedication than a celebration of joy. It is a day of dedication to the grand task of making workers, workers, labourers and thinkers completely independent, happy and cultural. We have for you some of the best Republic Day Wallpapers, Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers, Republic Day wishes, Republic Day wishes images, Republic Day wishes in English. Check out:

Republic Day 2021 Quotes & Slogans by National Heroes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Jai Hind" - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Republic Day 2021 Quotes & Slogans by National Heroes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Vande Mataram" - Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

“Swaraj Mera Janamsiddh Adhikar Hai, Aur Main Ise Lekar Rahunga” - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Republic Day 2021 Quotes & Slogans by National Heroes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan”- Lal Bahadur Shastri

Republic Day 2021 Quotes & Slogans by National Heroes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna, Ab Hamare Dil Mein Hai”- Ramprasad Bismil

Republic Day 2021 Quotes & Slogans by National Heroes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Dushman Ki Goliyon Ka Hum Samna Karenge, Azad Hee Rahein Hain, Azad Hee Rahenge” - Chandra Shekhar Azad

Republic Day 2021 Quotes & Slogans by National Heroes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azaadi Doonga”- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

On this day, the entire nation is included in the tricolour to tell that India is a nation where 'unity in diversity' is celebrated. Speech on Republic Day is an important thing because it can affect the mentality of the people. This time Republic Day is going to be very special. The past year was completely in the grip of Corona infection, which affected the Independence Day celebrations. The corona is now under control in the country and the indigenous vaccine is also working successfully.

