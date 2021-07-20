International Chess Day is celebrated across the globe every year on July 20. Chess is one of the most famous sports around the world and the International Chess Day is celebrated annually to mark the foundation of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) which was formed on this day in 1924. This year will be the 97th anniversary of FIDE. So let’s take a look at the history and significance of this day. International Chess Day 2021: Netizens Celebrate This Wonderful Board Game With Quotes, Funny Memes, HD Images and Greetings.

The idea of celebrating the day was given by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the international body of the United Nations. The day has been celebrated every year since 1966 after it was established by FIDE. FIDE, which has 181 chess federations as its members generally organize chess events and competitions around the world on this day.

Celebrating International Chess Day

We celebrate #InternationalChessDay today - a tribute to the ancient game that can become an educative and entertaining part of your life. The International Chess Federation invites the chess community to teach someone how to play chess today. pic.twitter.com/d4DDBusTrF — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 20, 2021

International Chess Day History and Significance

During the eighth summer Olympic Games in Paris, France, FIDE (World Chess Federation) was founded on July 20, 1924. Following which International Chess Day began and is celebrated as the founding day of the FIDE on the same day (July 20) since 1966.

The day got further recognition when on December 12, 2019, the UN General Assembly unanimously approved a resolution recognizing the day.

About Chess

The current form of Chess emerged in Southern Europe during the second half of the 15th century after evolving from similar, much older games of Indian and Persian origin. Organized chess rose around the 19th century and the game’s time system was created in 1861.

Chess competitions today are governed internationally by FIDE (International Chess Federation) and the first universally recognized World Chess Champion, Wilhelm Steinitz, claimed his title in 1886.

