International Dance Day is celebrated annually on April 29. This day is the global celebration of dance created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), which is the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. The birth anniversary of the creator of modern ballet, Jean-Georges Noverre, falls on April 29. Hence, this day is ideally chosen to celebrate International Dance Day every year. On the occasion of International Dance Day 2021, let us take a look at how dancing can help you improve your health.

Regular weight training in the gym or cardio exercises like running on a treadmill can often turn out to be mundane. For a change, one should adopt different fun ways to stay fit. Dancing is indeed the most entertaining way to stay fit and burn those extra calories. Dancing is a great form of endurance exercise. Dancing works on different body muscles. It helps in burning belly fat and strengthening different lower body muscles. On International Dance Day, 2021, let us take some amazing health benefits of school.

Health Benefits of Dancing

1. Dancing helps improve cardiovascular health. As per the Department of Health & Human Services, dancing makes for a great cardio workout.

2. Regular dancing can help improve balance and strength.

3. Areas of the brain that control memory and skills, such as planning and organizing, improve with exercise like dance. Therefore, dancing can help improve cognitive performance.

4. Dancing helps improve emotional health as dancing in a group can help you make friends.

5. Dancing helps boost mood by reducing stress, decreasing the symptoms of anxiety, depression and boosting your self-esteem.

Dancing can definitely help achieve a well-toned body and help in weight loss. However, you shouldn't overdo it, as it can cause injury. Also, it is advised to dance under the supervision of an expert for a proper form that can avoid muscle sprain. Here's wishing you all a Happy International Dance Day 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2021 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).