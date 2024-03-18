Every year, the International Day of Action for Rivers is observed on March 14 to raise awareness about the importance of river systems around the world. The day serves as a global platform to highlight the importance of rivers and advocate for the sustainable management and protection of these vital water bodies. This year marks the 27th International Day of Action for Rivers. This year, the theme highlights how critical access to water is in all our lives. The theme for International Day of Action for Rivers 2024 is ‘Water for All’. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day of Action for Rivers 2024 date, the history and significance of the global event. International Day of Forests 2024 Date, Theme, History and Significance.

International Day of Action for Rivers 2024 Date

International Day of Action for Rivers 2024 will be observed on Thursday, March 14.

International Day of Action for Rivers 2024 Theme

The International Day of Action for Rivers 2024 theme is ‘Water for All’. In

International Day of Action for Rivers History

International Day of Action for Rivers is a global event organised by the international environmental organisation International Rivers. In 1985, a group of volunteers formed the International Rivers Network with a vision to develop a worldwide network to protect rivers and promote just and sustainable energy development. International Rivers protects rivers and defends the rights of communities that depend on them. For over 35 years now, the organisation has successfully supported river defenders as leaders in the global movement.

International Day of Action for Rivers Significance

International Day of Action for Rivers is an important day that aims to highlight the threats faced by rivers around the world. These threats include increasing pollution, habitat destruction, over-extraction of water, and the construction of dams, among others. The day is marked by various activities such as river clean-up campaigns, educational events, advocacy efforts, and community gatherings. The International Day provides an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and governments to come together to promote the conservation and restoration of rivers worldwide.

