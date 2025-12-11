International Mountain Day is an annual global event that is celebrated on December 11 around the world to celebrate the majesty of mountains and highlight their important role in sustaining life on Earth. Mountains are natural jewels we should treasure as they are home to 15% of the world´s population and host about half of the world's biodiversity hotspots. From providing freshwater to supporting rich biodiversity, mountains are home to cultures, ecosystems, and communities that rely on them for survival.

Unfortunately, mountains are under threat from climate change, overexploitation and contamination, increasing the risks for the people and the plane. This year, International Mountain Day 2025 falls on Thursday, December 11 and on this day various events are held to highlight the importance of mountains in maintaining the ecological balance. International Mountain Day HD Images and Wallpapers: Netizens Share Messages, Quotes, Sayings, Posts and Videos to Raise Awareness About the Importance of Mountains.

International Mountain Day 2025 Date

International Mountain Day 2025 falls on Thursday, December 11.

International Mountain Day History

International Mountain Day is celebrated annually around the world since 2003 through FAO. This day raises awareness about the importance of mountains to life and highlights the opportunities and constraints in mountain development. International Mountain Day builds alliances that will bring positive change to mountain peoples and environments around the world.

International Mountain Day Significance

International Mountain Day is an important day that raises awareness about the challenges faced by mountain regions due to climate change, over-exploitation and deforestation. As global temperatures rise, glaciers melt and fragile mountain ecosystems become increasingly vulnerable, demanding urgent attention and sustainable solutions.

International Mountain Day serves as a reminder to protect these natural treasures through responsible tourism and conservation efforts. This annual event calls on governments, organisations, and citizens to preserve and conserve them in all possible ways.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).