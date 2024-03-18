The International Day of Forests is an annual event that is celebrated around the world on March 21. The day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on November 28, 2013. The global event is a perfect opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of forests and trees in sustaining life on Earth. It highlights forests' diverse ecosystems and calls for efforts to promote actions that help protect and sustainably manage them. Each year, the International Day of Forests focuses on a specific theme related to forest conservation and sustainable management. International Day Of Forests: Netizens Share Greetings, Quotes, Sayings, Thoughts And HD Images to Raise Awareness About the Importance Of Forests.

International Day of Forests 2024 Date

International Day of Forests 2024 will be celebrated on March 21, i.e., Thursday.

International Day of Forests 2024 Theme

This year, the International Day of Forests 2024 theme is ‘Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World’.

International Day of Forests History

In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed March 21 as the International Day of Forests to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests. On this day, countries are encouraged to undertake local, national and international efforts to organise activities involving forests and trees.

The organisers of this global event are the United Nations Forum on Forests and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), which is in collaboration with governments, the Collaborative Partnership on Forests, and other relevant organisations in the field.

International Day of Forests Significance

Forests play a crucial role in maintaining biodiversity, combating climate change, providing clean air and water, and supporting the livelihoods of millions worldwide. According to the UN, 10 million hectares are lost annually due to deforestation, and approximately 70 million hectares are affected by fires.

Each year, various events are held to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests and trees outside forests to benefit current and future generations. On this day, countries worldwide are encouraged to undertake efforts to organise international activities to educate people about planting trees.

