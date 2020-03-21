International Day of Forests 2020: Date, Theme And Significance of the Day to Save Environment

International Day of Forests 2020 (Photo Credits: UN.org)

0The International Day of Forests is observed globally on March 21, every year. This year, this day falls on Saturday. Various functions are organized to boost awareness of the value of all types of forests and trees. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) announced International Day of Forests on December 21, 2012, to encourage the efforts and activities involving forests and trees, such as tree-planting campaigns. Photos of Plants Regrowing in Australia's Burnt Out Forests After Rain Shows the Beauty and Power of Nature.

"Forests, their sustainable management and use of resources, including in fragile ecosystems, are key to combating climate change and contributing to the prosperity and well-being of current and future generations. Forests also play a crucial role in poverty alleviation and in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)" United Nations said.

International Day of Forests 2020: Forests and Biodiversity

The theme for every International Day of Forests is different. It is chosen by the Collaborative Partnership on Forests. The theme for 2020 is Forests and Biodiversity. IDF was observed for the first time on March 21, 2013.

This day can be celebrated by planting trees, art exhibitions, symposiums or to host a student debate. You can also share logo, banner and posters of International Day of Forests 2020. People can also share pictures of their favourite forests and tree using #IntlForestDay hashtag.