International Day of Non-Violence 2020: Given how the world events have been in recent times, non-violence is the need of the hour. A situation where a potential war is looming over is not good for global peace and harmony. Hence, to promote harmony and peace among countries, and domestically, the International Day of Non-Violence is celebrated across the globe annually. To know more about the International Day of Non-Violence 2020 – its date, history, significance, etc. – then you have arrived at the right destination.

What is the date of the International Day of Non-Violence 2020?

The International Day of Non-Violence is observed on October 2, annually. This year, it will fall on Friday. The date, October 2, was selected by the United Nations (UN) as a mark of respect for Mahatma Gandhi’s birth date, which falls on the same date. The first observance took place in 2007, and since then, the international event is being observed.

What is the history of International Day of Non-Violence?

The idea of observing International Day of Non-Violence was first ideated in 2004 by Iranian Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi. The caught the ears of Congress’ party, and in 2007, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, the party proposed to the UN to observe the International Day of Non-Violence on October 2, as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

What is the significance of the International Day of Non-Violence?

One of the most popular freedom fighters, Mahatma Gandhi was a man of strong principles. His unwavering loyalty towards ‘Satya-Ahimsa’ (Truth, and Non-violence) was unquestionable. Based on these two powerful fundamentals, he became a thorn in the flesh of the British Raj. He is deservedly called as the ‘Father of the Nation’. The observance of International Day of Non-Violence is a fitting tribute to a man of his stature.

Mahatma Gandhi is known as a symbol of peace. All the things that he did during India’s struggle for independence, not once did he go against his principles, which is also why he became a mass leader.

Given the geopolitical scenarios that we live in currently, adhering to the principle of non-violence is one of the most important ones. Be it India-China, US-China, India-Pakistan, or Israel-Palestine, one simply cannot deny the impact non-violence carries. However, national security is a different topic altogether.

The International Day of Non-Violence comes as a timely reminder to all of us how important it is to live in peace and harmony with people of other religions, castes, sex, communities, etc. The global event aims to promote brotherhood amongst people across the globe, beyond any barrier.

