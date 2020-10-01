The International Day of Non-Violence is observed on October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. He was considered as the pioneer of the philosophy and strategy of non-violence. It was on June 15, 2007, when the United Nations General Assembly voted to establish October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. As India celebrates October 2 as Gandhi Jayanti, the world remembers him observing the International Day of Non-Violence. It is a difficult time, and with everything happening around, International Day of Non-Violence 2020 stands significant more than ever. In this article, we bring you quotes, HD images and inspiring sayings by the world leaders on peace and non-violence that has a strong impact on our lives. International Day of Non-Violence 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History of the Day That Promotes Peace & Honours Mahatma Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary.

Mahatma Gandhi has a significant influence not only among the citizens of India, but across the world. His life was not without controversy. Despite any shortcomings, Gandhi resisted racial discrimination in South Africa, campaigned for Indian liberation from the British rule and fought against India's strict caste system, all while serving as a strong advocate of non-violence. Many followed his path and preached non-violence. On the observation of UN International Day of Non-Violence 2020, let us look at some of the inspiring quotes that promote Non-Violence and Peace.

Quote Reads: “Non-violence Is the Greatest Force at the Disposal of Mankind. It Is Mightier Than the Mightiest Weapon of Destruction Devised by the Ingenuity of Man.” Mahatma Gandhi

Quote Reads: “At the Center of Non-violence Stands the Principle of Love.” Martin Luther King Jr.

Quote Reads: “Nonviolence Is the Answer for the Questions of Our Time. Love Will Conquer Evil Every Time.” James F. Twyman

Quote Reads: "Action Expresses Priorities." Mahatma Gandhi

Quote Reads: "An Eye for Eye Only Ends Up Making the Whole World Blind." Mahatma Gandhi

The world is in a difficult position at the moment. So many countries are undergoing through the pandemic, and there are so many other things that is only making the matter even worse. Let us all remember Gandhiji’s teachings and follow the path of non-violence.

