International Day of Non-Violence 2025 is observed on October 2. This annual celebration is marked on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and has been an initiative by the United Nations to help encourage conversations on the role of non-violence in solving social issues, including the fight against injustice and oppression. The celebration is focused on having poignant and pointed conversations on how non-violent and protest have been an integral part of bringing change and putting an end to the atrocities of the oppressors worldwide. As we prepare to celebrate International Day of Non-Violence 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate International Day of Non-Violence and its significance.

When Is International Day of Non-Violence 2025?

International Day of Non-Violence 2025 is celebrated on October 2. The first International Day of Non-Violence was celebrated in 2007, after a United Nations General Assembly resolution on June 15, 2007. The celebration of International Day of Non-Violence was first proposed by the Iranian Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi in 2004.

Significance of International Day of Non-Violence

The celebration of International Day of Non-Violence is focused on helping people to understand the non-violent ways to navigate the conflicts and challenges in our lives. The celebration of the International Day of Non-Violence is marked with various events and observances across the world. It is common for people to raise awareness on how non-violent practices also helped Mahatma Gandhi to help attain India's freedom. The celebration is focused on reiterating the important but difficult-to-understand lesson.

Mahatma Gandhi has been an integral part of India's freedom struggle. His journey during the ban is sure to be integral in inching towards independence. While International Day of Non-Violence is not a public holiday, it is widely celebrated worldwide. Spreading the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary is believed to help propagate the strong and reliable emotions that we have for the country.

