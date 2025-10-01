Gandhi Jayanti is the annual celebration that marks the birth anniversary of the father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on October 2. This annual commemoration is marked as a public holiday across the country and is focused on celebrating Mahatma Gandhi, his life, teachings and contributions to making India the independent sovereign republic that it is. As we prepare to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti 2025, here is everything you need to know about the observance, significance of Gandhi Jayanti and how to celebrate it.

When Is Gandhi Jayanti 2025?

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 will be marked on October 2. The annual celebration of Gandhi Jayanti is focused on commemorating the pioneering Indian freedom fighter - Mahatma Gandhi ji. Born on October 2, 1869, Gandhi ji played an incredibly crucial role in India’s freedom struggle. The noted freedom fighter, whose non-violent ways have been followed and appreciated by people worldwide, has been instrumental in making India a free, secular republic. Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Fancy Dress Competition Ideas: Simple and Easy Ways to Dress Your Child As Mahatma Gandhi (Watch Videos).

Significance of Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti allows us the opportunity to remember the journey that Independent India has taken over the past 70+ years and the role of Mahatma Gandhi ji in this journey. It helps us with the perfect moment to not just acknowledge his contributions but also strive to follow his teachings in our everyday life to make India better. In the time and era where violence is brimming and hope is difficult to find, Gandhi Jayanti allows us the perfect chance to remember that there is power in non-violence and choosing peace is the better way of life.

There are various special Gandhi Jayanti events that are organised across the world on this day. The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi ji is also celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence International Day of Non-Violence with a dedicated theme that allows us to have these conversations in a more targeted and streamlined manner. The theme for International Day of Non-Violence International Day of Non-Violence 2025 is Fostering Global Solidarity Through Non-Violence.

