International Lefthanders Day 2020 is celebrated every year on August 13 and as the name suggests the day is dedicated to all the lefties around the world. We all know they are both rare and special and definitely can do things with their left hands that the rest of us certainly can't. However, not many people know that lefties weren't considered special is the past. Yes, it is said that way back in history when around 1600s, Lefthanders were considered evil and were accused of practising witchcraft. However, as time passed people realised that it is just the way left-handed people are. However, on this day if you want to wish your left-handed people a happy International Lefthanders Day 2020 we have your back with Lefthanders Day 2020 Images, Wishes & HD Wallpapers. You can use these Lefthanders Day 2020 pictures and GIFs to wish the lefty people in your life a happy Lefthanders Day 2020! International Lefthanders Day 2020: Fascinating Facts About Lefties That Make Them So Rare Yet Special.

The international day celebrates the uniqueness and differences of the left-handers and it is said that the day was first observed in 1976 by Dean R. Campbell, founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc. Left-handed people are special and unique and they just comprise of seven to ten percent of the world's population! So on this day, you might want to wish all the lefties you know a very happy Lefthanders Day 2020! Here are some of the best Lefthanders Day 2020 Images, Wishes & HD Wallpapers free to download for you! International Lefthanders Day 2020 Date and History: Know Significance of This Day That Honours Lefties.

Lefthanders Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Left Hander's Day was created to celebrate sinistrality and raise awareness of the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed in a predominantly right-handed world.

