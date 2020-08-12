If you are among the few unique ones who do all tasks with your left hand, the most important being writing, then this is your day! International Lefthanders Day is marked annually on August 13. It is the day that celebrates the uniqueness and differences of the left-handers. This day also raises awareness of the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed when surrounded by right-handed people all around. Ahead of this day, we tell you a little more on the history and significance of this day.

History and Significance of Left-Handers Day

The observance of this day dates back to 1970s. Publicist Dean R. Cambell initiated Lefthanders Day in 1976 to raise awareness of left-handed people's problems. After 1976 it began to be celebrated every year. The day was declared as an official celebration by the Left-Hander's Day Club the next year. This day is all about spreading awareness and celebrating the uniqueness. It also highlights the certain health problems they might face because of being left-handed.

Lefties have it difficult because sometimes even the basic things like scissors, diaries, mugs can get challenging to use. And this day, celebrates the lefties uniqueness. They are often asked questions like how they function while it is very normal for them. Left-handed children are also compelled by parents to use their right hands. Observance of this day also considers the particular needs of the left-handed people. It creates awareness among parents of left-handed children and how they should deal with the uniqueness of their children.

You can celebrate this day by appreciating the left-handed people in your life and also make them feel special. You can buy them special gifts for the left-handed and just celebrate their uniqueness.

