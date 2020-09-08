International Literacy Day is an observance that helps us to continue raising awareness on the need for literacy and the power it holds to transform our lives. International Literacy Day 2020 will be celebrated on September 8. This commemoration was first proposed at UNESCO's 1966 General Conference and has been celebrated on September 8, 1967. International Literacy Day 2020 is a crucial celebration that not only helps us recognise how literacy can impact our lives, but also understand the role of education and logical reasoning in making us better beings. People often celebrate International Literacy Day by sharing quotes on literacy, International Literacy Day 2020 wishes and messages, International Literacy Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures. Age No Bar! Kerala’s Karthyayani Amma Writes Literacy Exam Aksharalaksham at an Age of 96.

There are various stats and numbers around literacy across the world that highlights the monumental struggle that we still need to battle. According to reports, one in five adults is still not literate. In a time and age where technology has made everything accessible and brought us all closer, there is no valid explanation for this gap, except for the lack of awareness on how it can positively help us build our lives. This is what makes the celebration of International Literacy Day crucial. UNESCO not only organises various awareness campaigns on this day but there are various NGOs, activists and brands that actively participate in helping build conversations around the importance of literacy and how it can help each and every one of us.

International Literacy Day celebrations often follow specific themes to brush up on different aspects of the subject. The celebration is also supported by various key idols in various mediums of work, from artists and writers to leaders and businesspeople. The theme for International Literacy Day 2020 is Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. As we prepare to celebrate this day here are some quotes on literacy, International Literacy Day 2020 wishes and messages, International Literacy Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

Quote Reads: “Once You Learn to Read, You Will Be Forever Free.” ― Frederick Douglass

Quote Reads: “Let Us Remember: One Book, One Pen, One Child, and One Teacher Can Change the World.” ― Malala Yousafzi

Quote Reads: “Literacy Is a Bridge From Misery to Hope.” ― Kofi Anan

Quote Reads: “The Man Who Does Not Read Has No Advantage Over the Man Who Cannot Read.” ― Mark Twain

Quote Reads: “Education Is Not the Filling of a Pail, but the Lighting of a Fire.” ― W.B. Yeats

International Literacy Day 2020 celebrations are all set to be encompassed by virtual events and meetings. The UN has organised a meeting on ‘Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond: the role of educators and changing pedagogies’ as well as Laureates of the UNESCO International Literacy Prizes 2020 which can be accessed online. This is sure to open the celebration to a much wider audience than before. We hope that this helps the message of the need for literacy truly drive home. Happy International Literacy Day 2020!

