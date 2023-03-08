International Women's Day (IWD) is an annual observance that is celebrated around the world on March 8. The special day dedicated to women honours the social, economic, and cultural achievements of women in all fields. As we celebrate International Women's Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a set of International Women's Day inspirational quotes, International Women’s Day 2023 images and Happy Women’s Day 2023 messages that you can also download and share with your family and friends. You can also share these International Women's Day quotes as greetings, images, HD wallpapers, and wishes with loved ones. International Women's Day 2023 Greetings and Images: Send WhatsApp Messages, Beautiful Quotes, and Sayings To Celebrate the Special Day.

International Women's Day is a global holiday that is celebrated annually in a variety of ways worldwide, with several events highlighting the importance of women. The day brings attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. Every year, the UN observes this day under a particular issue, campaign, or theme highlighting women's rights. Here are quotes and messages to share on International Women’s Day 2023!

Quotes for Women's Day (File Image)

Quote Reads: “There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself.” - Hannah Gadsby

Quote Reads: “Well-behaved women rarely make history.” - Eleanor Roosevelt

Quote Reads: “I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life.” - Maya Angelou

Quote Reads: "I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will." - Charlotte Brontë

Quote Reads: “The glass ceiling will go away when women help other women break through that ceiling.” - Indra Nooyi

In 1910, an International Socialist Women's Conference was organised in Copenhagen, Denmark, where several delegates proposed the establishment of an annual ‘Women's Day’. Delegates representing 17 countries agreed with the idea of promoting equal rights, including women's suffrage. On March 19, 1911, the first International Women's Day in Austria, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Vienna, and Europe, among other nations, in late February or early March. However, the United Nations began celebrating International Women's Day in 1975. In 1977, the UNGA invited member states to proclaim March 8 as an official UN holiday for women's rights and world peace.

