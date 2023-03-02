Every year, International Women's Day (IWD) is observed to honour the social, economic, and cultural achievements of all women across the world. International Women's Day (IWD) is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8. The day brings attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. Women's Day is commemorated in a variety of ways worldwide. It is a public holiday in several countries that celebrates and promotes the achievements of women. Every year, the UN observes the holiday on this day under a particular issue, campaign, or theme on women's rights. As we celebrate International Women's Day 2023, let us know about International Women's Day history and significance. International Women's Day 2023: Free Travel for Women in Rajasthan Roadways Buses on March 8.

International Women's Day 2023 Theme

The theme of International Women's Day 2023 is, "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality."

International Women's Day History

The origin of Women's Day dates to 1909 when the day was known as National Women's Day. The earliest reported Women's Day observance was held on February 28, 1909, in New York City. It was organized by the Socialist Party of America at the suggestion of activist Theresa Malkiel. In August 1910, an International Socialist Women's Conference was organized ahead of the general meeting of the Socialist Second International in Copenhagen, Denmark. Several delegates proposed the establishment of an annual ‘Women's Day’ to which all the delegates representing 17 countries, agreed with the idea as a strategy to promote equal rights, including women's suffrage.

On March 19, 1911, the first International Women's Day in Austria, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Vienna, and Europe among other nations. As there was no set date to celebrate the special day, it was celebrated in late February or early March. In 1914, International Women's Day was held on March 8 for the first time in Germany. The United Nations began celebrating International Women's Day in 1975. In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly invited member states to proclaim March 8 as an official UN holiday for women's rights and world peace. It has since been commemorated annually by the UN and countries across the world.

International Women's Day Significance

International Women's Day is a special celebration of womanhood across the world. The day honours the accomplishments of women and raises awareness about gender bias. It becomes important for all of us to address gender bias and discrimination and educate people around us. International Women's Day is dedicated to all women around the world. On this International Women's Day 2023, let’s recognize, celebrate the accomplishments of all the women around us and acknowledge their innovations and increase the visibility of creative women and forge their empowerment worldwide.

