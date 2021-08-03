Mumbai, August 3: Muslims in India will welcome the Islamic New Year 2021 this month. The Islamic calendar, also known as Hijri calendar, is a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months. The first month in Islamic calendar is Muharram. The Islamic New Year or Hijri New Year commences on 1st day of Muharram month. This year, Muharram month will fall in August. Second Caliph Umar is considered to be the creator of the Hijri calendar. Scroll down to know the date for Islamic New Year and its significance. Is Muharram Celebrated as Festival? Why Do Muslims Self-Flagellate on Ashura? When Will Muharram Chand Appear? All FAQs Answered.

Islamic or Hijri calendar is based on lunar cycle. A month lasts for 29 or 30 days depending upon moon sighting. A new month begins when the moon is sighted on 29th of the ongoing month. If the is not sighted on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month starts the next day. When Is Muharram in Saudi Arabia? What Is Ashura? Know Moon Sighting Date and Significance of the First Islamic Month.

Islamic New Year 2021 Date in India:

As mentioned above, the Islamic New Year begins on the first day of Muharram month. August 9 will be 29th of Dhul Qadah, the last month in Islamic calendar, in India. If the moon is sighted on August 9, Muharram month in India will commence from August 10. If the moon is not sighted on August 9, Dhul Qadah month will complete 30 days and Muharram will begin from August 11. Therefore, the Islamic New Year 2021 will commence either from August 10 or August 11.

Islamic New Year Significance:

The Islamic New Year is also known as Hijri Year. The word Hijri is derived from Hijra meaning migration. The starting point of Islamic calendar is migration of Prophet Mohammed from Mecca to Medina in 622 AD. The upcoming new year will be referred as Hijri 1443. It simply means it's been 1443 years since Prophet Mohammed's migration.

A section of Muslims celebrate the arrival of the Islamic New Year, while a vast majority refrain from celebrations as there's no religious direction for this. Besides, Muharram, the first month in Islamic calendar, witnessed the Battle of Karbala during which Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, and his family members were martyred. The particular day was 10th of Muharram, which is also called Ashura.

Shia Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Hussain and his family members by self-flagellating. The mourning begins on the first day of Muharram and continues for ten nights, climaxing on the 10th of Muharram. Since the fateful incident took place in Muharram, a large section of Muslims avoid celebrations of the Islamic New Year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2021 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).