Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanthi, is one of the most sparkling festivals celebrated in India. This is the day when Lord Krishna was born. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in Shravan or Bhadrapada, and according to the Gregorian calendar, Janmashtami 2021 falls on August 30 this year. People will be celebrating this day in different ways across the country. And to add to the excitement of the festival, we have a collection of well-curated Krishna Janmashtami 2021 wishes in different languages from Gujarati to Marathi, from Telugu to Hindi, Janmashtami WhatsApp messages, Krishna Jayanthi HD wallpapers, GIF Images and SMS that you can send to your family and friends.

Many People celebrate this festival with Dahi handi sport, while sing and dance to religious songs. Every state has a different way of celebrating this pompous festival. The celebrations start at midnight as Lord Krishna was born in jail at midnight. Night vigil (Jagran), fasting and Dance drama enactments of the life of Krishna, also known as Ras Lila, are some of the major celebrations of this festival. Though there would be many restrictions on the celebration this year due to the ongoing pandemic, you can always wish your family and friends with our collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, Facebook messages and SMS. From Mathura, Dwarka to Tamil Nadu, Know How Janmashtami is Celebrated Across India.

Janmashtami Wishes in Gujarati

Janmashtami Message in Gujarati: Maakhan Khai, Dekaro Kare Ane, Gopio Sathe Rass Rame, Murali Vagadi Ne Badha Ne Kare Khush, Chalo Eva Kanha No Manavie Janmadin!

Janmashtami Message in Gujarati: Nand Gher Anand Bhayo, Jai Kanaiyalal Ki, Hathi Ghoda Palkhi, Jai Kanaiyalal Ki, Jay Ranchhod, Makhan Chor

Janmashtami Message in Gujarati: Krishna Jenu Name, Gokul Jenu Ghar, Eva Shree Krishna Bhagvan Ne, Amara Badha Loko Na Pranam. Janmashtami Ni Khub Khub Subhecha.

Janmashtami Wishes in Marathi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gokul Ashtami Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shri Krishna Janmashtami Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shri Krishna Janmashtami Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

In South India, Krishna Janmashtami is also known as Sri Krishna Jayanti. People in Tamil Nadu decorate the floor with Kolam (decorative pattern drawn with rice batter). In Andhra Pradesh, people recite shlokas and devotional songs. The devotees, not just in India but all over the world, recite Bhagavad Gita and sing religious songs called bhajans and kirtan.

Sri Krishna Jayanthi Images and HD Wallpapers

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You and Your Family a Happy Sri Krishna Jayanthi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You and Your Family a Happy Sri Krishna Jayanthi

