With diversified states come diversified traditions, customs and festivals. India is a homeland to these different cultures and various festivals that are not just celebrated in its hometown but across the country. Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most loved and enjoyed festivals in the entire year. Krishna Janmashtami 2021 will be celebrated on August 30 this year. This day celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Decoration Ideas: 5 Quick Ideas For Jhula and Puja Room Decoration to Celebrate Janmashtami This Year.

With ‘mach gaya shor saari nagari mein’, Janmashtami is celebrated with utmost enthusiasm and zeal across India. Not just Mathura but Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Manipur celebrate this festival in their own unique ways.

Mathura

The actual birthplace of Lord Krishna, Mathura has great significance when it comes to celebrating Janmashtami. There are a lot of customs and rituals performed by devotees with one being the reading of the Bhagwad Gita while rocking the cradle of baby Krishna (Bal Gopal). Apart from this, people also perform various dance acts and Raas Leela ought to be one of the major attractions which depict the story of Lord Krishna with Radha and his Gopis. Abhisheka, on a grand scale, is performed in temples by bathing Lord Krishna’s idol with Milk.

Vrindavan

A city with numerous small temples of Lord Krishna, this place is altogether a different world during Krishna Janmashtami. People chant mantras, sing devotional songs, dance and celebrate this day with great zeal. Many stories of Lord Krishna are associated with this place and this is the reason Lord Krishna is also fondly known as ‘Laddoo Gopal’. The trees are decorated with flowers and swings are attached to feel the joy.

Maharashtra

‘Govinda re Govindaaa’ - the song creates excitement and a spirit of competition as Maharashtra celebrates this festival in its own way. Lord Krishna, along with his friends, formed pyramid with one climbing at the top cracking the pot so as to eat ‘Makhan’ from houses. This same technique is used in Maharashtra where ‘Dahi Handi’ is placed at heights near buildings and young boys and girls make pyramids breaking the pot.

Gujarat

Dwarkadeesh was established by Lord Krishna with his elder brother Balram after renouncing his war by killing Kansa. The place adores Lord Krishna and Janmashtami here is celebrated like that in Mathura and Vrindavan. Devotees perform rituals with Mangal aarti in the morning and Abhisheka of Lord Krishna with panchamrit. Bal Krishna is kept in the cradle for darshan and also offered Chhappan Bhog. With rows of lights lit everywhere, devotees are seen singing kirtans and dancing to the devotional songs.

Tamil Nadu

On this day, Tamilians draw small footprints of a baby at the entrance of their house marking it as the arrival of Lord Krishna. Delicacies made from milk are offered before Lord Krishna along with reciting of the Bhagwad Gita.

These are some states that celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with great splendour. If we have missed out some unique celebrations in your state, do share and spread happiness with this festival.

