Jaya Ekadashi Vrat, also known as Bhishma Ekadashi, is an important occasion that holds great significance for Hindus, especially the devotees of Lord Vishnu. The day of Jaya Ekadashi Vrat falls on the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha, which corresponds to January or February in the Gregorian calendar. Jaya Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Saturday, February 8, 2025. The fast-breaking, known as Parana, is equally important and is performed the following day. The Parana time (fast breaking time) will be the next day, i.e. on February 9 from 07:17 am to 09:42 am. According to drikpanchang, the Dwadashi End Moment on Parana Day will be at 21:55 pm. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 23:56 pm on February 7, 2025, and end at 22:45 pm on February 8, 2025. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat is an important day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees should note that Parana should not take place during Hari Vasara, the first quarter of the Dwadashi Tithi and should wait until Hari Vasara ends before breaking their fast.

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Date

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Timings

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 23:56 pm on February 7, 2025 and end at 22:45 pm on February 8, 2025.

The Parana time (fast breaking time) will be the next day, i.e. on February 9 from 07:17 am to 09:42 am.

The Dwadashi End Moment on Parana Day will be at 21:55 pm.

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Puja Rituals

On the day of Jaya Ekadashi, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes They observe a strict fast, avoiding grains, beans, and certain vegetables. Some follow a nirjala vrat, while others consume fruits and milk. Special prayers and Vishnu Sahasranama recitations are done on this auspicious day. Devotees offer tulsi leaves, flowers, incense, and lamps to Lord Vishnu and seek the blessings of the Lord On this day, devotees donate food, clothes, and money to the needy as it is considered highly auspicious. Devotees stay awake at night, singing bhajans, and meditating on Lord Vishnu's name and break the fast at the Parana time the next day.

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Significance

Jaya Ekadashi is an important day dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. This sacred day is considered highly auspicious and is believed to purify the soul, and grant liberation from the cycle of birth and death. On the occasion of Jaya Ekadashi, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and engage in bhajans.

This Ekadashi is believed to help devotees overcome negative energies and attain moksha. Observing this vrat on this day is said to absolve sins and free the soul from the cycle of rebirth. Observing the Ekadashi vrat with devotion is said to bring peace, prosperity, and divine blessings in the lives of the devotees.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

