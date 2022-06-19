The annual occasion of Juneteenth commemorates the abolishment of slavery in the United States after the Civil War. The occasion that goes by names like Emancipation Day, Black Independence Day, Jubliee Day or Freedom Day has been celebrated by the Afro-Americans since the 1800s. Juneteenth Independence Day is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending servitude in the United States. The celebration of Juneteenth 2022 will be marked on Friday, June 19, and June 20 as a public holiday in the US. The occasion was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

The Emancipation Proclamation was issued during the civil war in 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln, which freed the enslaved folks in Texas and all the other Southern secessionist states of the Confederacy except for parts of states not in rebellion. But the Juneteenth commemoration comes from June 19, 1865, when Union Army general Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas by announcing General Order no. 3. To celebrate the Black Independence with your beloved people and make people aware of the struggle of African Americans and their culture; Check out our collection of messages, quotes, greetings, best SMS, HD wallpapers and sayings.

Juneteenth celebrations across the United States have seen a noticeable increase over the past few years. People celebrated Jubliee Day by wearing their best clothes, organizing large meals, and public readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, participating in rodeos, street fairs, family reunions, cookouts, park parties, and watching historical reenactments.

