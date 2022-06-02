The emancipation of African Americans from slavery in the United States is marked in the form of a federal holiday, which is called Juneteenth. The occasion is also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Black Independence Day, and Juneteenth Independence Day. The term 'Juneteenth' is a portmanteau word for June and nineteenth, and hence it is celebrated on June 19. Juneteenth 2022 falls on Sunday, commemorating the 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas and the emancipation of enslaved African-Аmericans throughout the Confederate South. The occasion of Juneteenth celebrates the African American culture when family and friends come together to enjoy traditional food, music and freedom! It is the perfect time to reflect on the past and look toward the bright future. This article will provide everything that you must know about Jubilee Day. From Watermelon to Strawberry Pies, List of Red-Coloured Traditional Food Items Eaten on American Holiday.

Juneteenth 2022 History

On January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed the slaves of Texas and the Confederate states in rebellion against the Union. After two years, when the Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, the region's residents got to know that slavery had been abolished. Aftermath, the enslaved public immediately began to celebrate emancipation with feasting, prayers, songs and dance. That was the year when Union Army General Gordon Granger announced General Order No. 3, which proclaimed the liberty of the enslaved people in Texas. With time, the day became an annual tradition marked with enthusiasm in other African American states. A Resource List of Books and Documentaries To Learn More About Black Liberation In United States.

Juneteenth Significance And Celebration

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in the U.S on June 17, 2021, after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Since that time, it has been celebrated in traditions that often include public readings of the Emancipation Proclamation and singing customary songs. Some Black Independence Day commemorations also include parades, rodeos, storytelling, street fairs, barbecue, family reunions and baseball. People also enjoy the Strawberry soda pop which is the speciality of the occasion. The federal holiday is considered the "longest-running African-American holiday" and has been called "America's second Independence Day".

