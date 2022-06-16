Juneteenth is an official holiday in the United States to commemorate the emancipation of the African American slaves. Also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth is observed on June 19th when people gather for parades, prayer meets, cookouts, parties etc. This year, it falls on Sunday and therefore Monday would be a complementary off. As you celebrate Jubilee Day, here are some Juneteenth 2022 wishes and messages that you can send to your friends and family. Scroll down to get images, greetings, HD wallpapers and quotes for the important day.

Juneteenth 2022 Wishes & Messages

Juneteenth Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best and the Only Way To Fight Racism Is With Solidarity. Let’s Stand Against All the Discrimination and Celebrate Juneteenth With Lots of Love and Merriment!

Juneteenth Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Smart Way To Fight Racism Is To Understand That the World Is Full of Colours and To Accept Them Is the Best Thing To Do. Happy Juneteenth 2022.

Juneteenth Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Wishes on Juneteenth 2022. You Can’t Separate Peace From Freedom, Because No One Can Be at Peace Unless He Has His Freedom.-Malcolm X

Juneteenth Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and All Your Friends a Happy Juneteenth! Happy Freedom Day!

Juneteenth Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Happy and Joyous Juneteenth Celebration With Your Loved Ones! Eat, Dance and Spread the Love of Togetherness.

