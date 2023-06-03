Kabirdas Jayanti, also known as Kabir Prakat Diwas, marks the birth anniversary of Sant Kabirdas, a famous poet, saint, and social reformer of India. The day is celebrated annually with great fanfare and enthusiasm by followers of Sant Kabir. Kabirdas Jayanti is celebrated once a year on the full moon day in the Hindu month Jyeshtha, which is the month of May or June according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Kabirdas Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Worshipers believe that Kabir was born on this day in 1398 A.D. It will be the 646th Birth Anniversary of Sant Kabirdas this year. As we celebrate Kabirdas Jayanti 2023, here’s all you need to know about Kabirdas Jayanti date, Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and celebrations related to the birth anniversary of the legendary saint. June 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Important Dates in This Month.

Kabirdas Jayanti 2023 Date

Kabirdas Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Kabirdas Jayanti 2023 Timings and Shubh Muhurat

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 11:16 am on June 3, 2023, and end at 09:11 am on June 4, 2023.

Kabirdas Jayanti 2023 Celebrations

On the day of Kabirdas Jayanti, followers of Sant Kabir remember him and his teachings and recite his poems to mark his birth anniversary. The teachings of Sant Kabir have inspired a lot of people. People organize seminars to make their followers understand the importance of his great teachings. Elaborate celebrations are held on this day in Varanasi, the birthplace of Kabirdas. Various programs are held in schools and colleges where students read his poems and celebrate this day. Share Kabir Ke Dohe, Quotes, Greetings and Wishes on Jyeshtha Purnima.

The followers of Kabir are known as Kabir Panthis, who takes forward the legacy of the community. Many bhandaras are also held throughout India by many Kabirpanthis. Kabir was also a social reformer, so on this day, his followers engage in social work.

Kabirdas Jayanti is significant as his writings impacted the Bhakti movement. The famous writings of Kabir's work consist of his two-line couplets, known as Kabir Ke Dohe. His other writings include Bijak, Sakhi Granth, Kabir Granthawali and Anurag Sagar. The central part of Kabir's work was collected by the fifth Sikh Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, and incorporated into the Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib.

