New Year 2023 is just a few days away and filled with various fun and joyous festivals and events that add to the excitement of our life. Festivals have been known to bring people together and fill their life with all happiness, love and prosperity and 2023 is bound to be bigger and better than before. June 2023 will be focused on a mixture of important festivals and international observances, starting with World Environment Day on June 5 and ending with Bakrid 2023 on June 29. And as we plan ahead for all these fun events, here is your complete June 2023 Festivals Calendar to get things stirring! Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online.

The festivities in June 2023 will begin with the celebration of Kabirdas Jayanti, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir and helps people with an opportunity to revisit his work and spend time with his teachings. This will be followed by international observances like World Environment Day, which gives us an opportunity to take much-needed steps to ensure our environment is much more livable with the help of various vital activities, and Father’s Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of every June. Islamic Calendar 2023: List of Muslim Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Full June 2023 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event June 4, 2023 Sunday Kabirdas Jayanti June 5, 2023 Monday World Environment Day June 18, 2023 Sunday Father’s Day June 20, 2023 Tuesday Jagannath Rath Yatra June 21, 2023 Wednesday Summer Solstice / International Yoga Day June 29, 2023 Thursday Bakrid / Eid al-Adha

June 21 is one of the most interesting days in our annual calendar, marking the longest day of the year or summer solstice. This is why June 21 was also chosen to be celebrated as International Yoga Day! June 21, 2023, will mark the ninth annual celebration of International Yoga Day. Finally, the festivities of June end with some scrumptious celebrations as we commemorate Bakra Eid or Eid al-Adha (also known as Choti Eid) on June 29!

