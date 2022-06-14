Kabirdas Jayanti or Kabir Prakat Diwas celebrates the manifestation of Saint Kabirdas Ji - a noted poet and scholar in Indian literature. Celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, Kabirdas Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on June 14. The commemoration gives people an opportunity to share stories and verses of Saint Kabir and celebrate his work and life. People, therefore, celebrate Kabir Jayanti by posting Happy Kabirdas Jayanti wishes, Kabirdas Jayanti 2022 greetings and messages, Kabirdas Poems and Dohas, Kabirdas Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Kabirdas Jayanti is an important day for many. According to folklore, Saint Kabir was manifested on Earth on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha in 1398 AD It is disputed as to how he appeared on Earth. Some believe that he took birth from Muslim parents, while others insist that he himself appeared on a lotus flower in the lake "Lahartara". Whatever the origin of Saint Kabir be, his work has been monumental in instilling important life lessons and teaching people all there is to know about living together, peace, harmony and love.

To celebrate Kabirdas Jayanti, people often revisit Kabir Ke Dohe and pass his teachings forward to the people across the world. As we prepare to mark Kabirdas Jayanti 2022, here are some Happy Kabirdas Jayanti wishes, Kabirdas Jayanti 2022 greetings and messages, Kabirdas Poems and Dohe, Kabirdas Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online to mark this day.

Kabir Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Your Fears Be Replaced With Peace. May Sant Kabir Das' Teachings Guide You Happy Kabir Jayanti.

Kabir Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Sun Is Within Me and So Is the Moon. Happy Kabir Das Jayanti.

Happy Kabir Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

Happy Kabir Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

Followers of Kabir take this opportunity of Kabirdas Jayanti to come together as a community, recite his poetry and speak about the issues that he was vigilantly fighting for. It is important to note that in addition to being a celebrated poet and saint, Kabir was also a social reformer and many also take this day of Kabir Jayanti as a special day to be philanthropic and help those in need. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Kabirdas Jayanti 2022!

