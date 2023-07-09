Kamika Ekadashi is an auspicious day that is celebrated by Hindus in India. On this day, devotees observe the Kamika Ekadashi vrat, worship Lord Vishnu with great devotion and seek his blessings. In total, there are 24 Ekadashi that are being observed in a year. Ekadashi is observed twice a month, one is observed during Shukla Paksha, and another one is observed during Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Kamika Ekadashi is observed in Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan. Shravan month is a holy month dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to Drik Panchang, Kamika Ekadashi 2023 will be observed on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin on July 12 at 5.59 pm and will end on July 13 at 6.24 pm. Scroll down to learn more about the Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2023 date and the significance of this auspicious day.

Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2023 Date

Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, July 13. Sawan 2023 Start & End Dates: List of Sawan Somwar Vrat Days, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Observing Fast on Mondays for Lord Shiva.

Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Significance

Kamika Ekadashi is the first Ekadashi, which falls during 'Chaturmaas' and hence is considered very auspicious. It is believed that the devotees, who observe Kamika Ekadashi vrat, can get rid of their past sins and can even attain salvation (moksha). Also, as per religious beliefs, it is believed that by observing fast on Kamika Ekadashi, people can get relieved from 'Pitra Dosh’. Devotees who are unable to observe Kamika Ekadashi vrat can offer prayers to Tulsi Plant, which is considered sacred to Lord Vishnu. It is said that watering the Tulsi plant protects the person from the wrath of Lord Yama, the God of Death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2023 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).