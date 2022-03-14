Karadaiyan Nombu 2022 will be observed on March 14. This annual festival is especially observed by the married women in the Tamil Brahmin community, who pray for the long and healthy life of their partners. The celebration of Karadaiyan Nombu revolves around the ancient folklore of Satyavan and Savitri, which is often retold on this day. Many people also enjoy celebrating Karadaiyan Nombu as a community and share Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2022 wishes and messages, Karadaiyan Nombu greetings, Karadaiyan Nombu 2022 WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Karadaiyan Nombu 2022 Date and Timing in Tamil: Know Significance and Sathyavan Savithri Story of Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham.

The celebration of Karadaiyan Nombu amongst Tamil Brahmins is similar to the observance of Vat Savitri Vrat in North India. From the folklore, which is at the essence of the celebration, to the observance of the stringent fast, various aspects of this celebration are identical. The celebration of Karadaiyan Nombu is observed when the Tamil month of Maasi ends and Panguni begins. On this day, married women observe a stringent fast which is known as Savithri Vratham. Karadaiyan Nombu 2022 Rangoli Designs: Beautiful Kolam Patterns, Quick Muggulu And Easy Swastik Padi Kolam Ideas For Savitri Vratham (Watch Videos).

This fast is broken only when the Karadaiyan Nombu Puja is conducted and a yellow thread is tied around the neck. Traditionally, women also changed the yellow thread on which their thali or mangalsutra rested. In addition to the Pujas and rituals, the celebration of Karadaiyan Nombu also brings the entire community together. This is why people often share Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2022 wishes and messages, Karadaiyan Nombu greetings, Karadaiyan Nombu 2022 WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures to celebrate this day.

There are various integral parts of observing the Savitri Vratham that need to be strictly abided by. And one key part of the Karadaiyan Nombu celebration is the preparation of the unique delicacy, called Kozhukattai. Made from rice flour with two variations (one sweet and one savoury), this delicacy is offered to the Gods and Goddesses and is then consumed to break the day’s fast. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2022!

