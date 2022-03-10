Karadaiyan Nombu is a festival usually celebrated by the married women of the Tamil community. Commemorated on the first day of Panguni month according to the South Indian calendar or Tamil Calendar, Karadaiyan Nombu 2022 will be celebrated on March 14. There are various rituals and traditions associated with the commemoration of this festival. As we prepare to celebrate Karadaiyan Nombu 2022, here’s everything you need to know about this celebration, Karadaiyan Nombu 2022 Puja Timing, Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham rules etc. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's a List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays.

When is Karadaiyan Nombu 2022

As mentioned above, Karadaiyan Nombu will be celebrated on March 14, 2022. This commemoration takes place on the first day in the Tamil month of Panguni. It is celebrated at the moment when Maasi month ends, and Panguni begins. Karadaiyan is the name of the unique dish which is prepared on this day. Meanwhile, Nombu means Vratham or fast. The timing for Karadaiyan Nombu 2022 tithi begins from 6:48 AM on March 14 and will go on till 12:30 PM on March 15, 2022.

The auspicious event of tying the yellow thread or Manjal Saradu Muhurtam is 12:30 AM on March 15, according to Drik Panchang.

Significance of Karadaiyan Nombu

The celebration of Karadaiyan Nombu is said to be similar to that of Vat Savithri Vrat in the western and northern parts of India. The story of Karadaiyan Nombu revolves around Savitri and her strength and resilience, which brought back her husband from the grasp of the Lord of death - Yama.

Story of Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham

According to folklore, Savitri married Satyavan, knowing well that Lord Yama had decided to take him away on a particular day. However, Savitri sat with Satyavan under a tree and performed rigorous penance and meditation on this day. She observed a stringent fast and prayed to Goddess Gowri for the long life of her husband. This dedication from Savitri distracted Lord Yama, and he left without Satyavan. This story of Savitri and Satyavan is retold on the location of Karadaiyan Nombu. This is also known by the celebrations, also known as Savitri Vratham.

It is believed that if married women worship Goddess Gowri on this day and observe the Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham, they can help lengthen the lives of their partners. After the stringent fast of Karadaiyan Nombu is observed, women perform Puja of Goddess Gowri, offer her the special preparation of Karadaiyan and tie a sacred yellow thread known as Manjal Saradu around their neck. Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham begins at sunrise on the transition day, and the timing for breaking this fast is dependent on the time of Meena Sankramana. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2022!

