Karthika Deepam 2022 will be celebrated on December 6 by Hindu Tamils and also by adherents in the regions of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Sri Lanka. Also known as Karthigai Deepam, this annual observance is celebrated when Karthigai Nakshatra prevails during Ratrimana on a full moon day in the month of Karthigai. As we prepare to celebrate Karthika Deepam 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Karthika Deepam and its significance. Karthigai Deepam 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings and WhatsApp Messages on Thiruvannamalai Deepam.

When is Karthika Deepam 2022?

Karthika Deepam 2022 will be celebrated on December 6 and is sure to be a grand affair. As the name suggests, Karthika Deepam is celebrated by lighting up diyas around the house and spreading the light and prosperity of this day. The date of Karthika Deepam depends on the time that the Karthikai Nakshatra falls on the full moon day in the month of Karthik. Karthika Nakshatra begins at 08:38 on Dec 06, 2022, and will go on till 10:25 on Dec 07, 2022. Karthigai Deepam or Thiruvannamalai Deepam 2022 Date.

Significance of Karthigai Deepam

The celebration of Karthigai Deepam is believed to ward off evil and usher in the joys in life. Rows of Agal Vilakkus (clay oil lamps) are lit in the houses of adherents in celebration of this festival and are considered to be the South Indian version of Raksha Bandhan. Brothers and sisters celebrate their unique bond on this day. Many times, they also observe a stringent fast and break it only after lighting the lamp.

Various special delicacies are also made on this day and offered to Lord Kartikeya. The celebration of Karthigai Deepam includes the preparation of kurmura-based sweet dishes as well as a multi-grain dosa called Pesurettu, which is offered with freshly made butter. We hope that the celebration of Karthigai 2022 fills your life with the love, light and happiness you deserve! Happy Karthikai!

