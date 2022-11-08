Kartik Purnima is observed on the fifteenth lunar day of the waxing fortnight of the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year, it will be observed on November 8, Tuesday. Kartik Purnima is a Hindu, Sikh and Jain festival celebrated on the Purnima day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. It is also known as Tripurari Purnima or Dev Deepawali, the Festival of Lights of the gods. Tripurari Purnima derives its name from the demon Tripurasura. As you celebrate Kartik Purnima 2022, we at LatestLY bring to you messages and wishes that you can share as Tripurari Purnima greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this auspicious day. Kartik Purnima 2022 Date: Tripuri Purnima Customs, Tithi, Puja Vidhi, and Significance of Kartika Month’s Full Moon Day.

Sikhs celebrate the birth anniversary of their first guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, on this day. In south India, it is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Kartikeya, the god of war and son of Lord Shiva. It is also celebrated as the marriage anniversary of Matsya, Lord Vishnu’s fish incarnation and Vrinda, the personification of Tulsi. Celebrating Kartik Purnima with all the different legends associated with it, here are Kartik Purnima 2022 messages and wishes that you can share as Tripurari Purnima greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your friends and family on this festival.

Kartik Purnima 2022 Messages and Wishes

Kartik Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Greetings on the Auspicious Occasion of Kartik Purnima to You. May You Enjoy the Festival With Your Loved Ones.

Kartik Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Kartik Purnima to You and Your Loved Ones. May You Always Shine Bright With the Blessings of Lord Shiva and Walk the Path of Prosperity.

Kartik Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Kartik Purnima Bring Along Eternal Joy and Happiness for You and Your Loved Ones. May You Have a Memorable Kartik Purnima With Your Family and Friends.

Kartik Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Bless Each One of Us With the Strength and Courage To Do the Right Thing in Life and Guide Us To Follow the Right Path in Life. Happy Kartik Purnima.

Kartik Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Kartik Purnima to Everyone. May the Beautiful Moon of Kartik Shower Us All With Happiness and Joys, Health and Prosperity for the Coming Year.

After Mahashivratri, Tripurari Purnima or Kartik Purnima is the most important and auspicious day to worship Lord Shiva. Temples in south India are lit up with lights and gurudwaras in North India are decorated beautifully. This day is celebrated widely among Hindus, Sikhs and Jains. Wishing everyone a Happy Kartik Purnima 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2022 07:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).