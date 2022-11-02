Hindus, Sikhs and Jain faiths observe the cultural festival of Kartika Purnima on the full moon day in the lunar month of Kartik as per Panchang. In the Gregorian Calendar, Kartik month falls during October or November. The fifteenth lunar day of Kartik has a unique importance as the occasion is regarded as pious in Hinduism. Kartik Poornima 2022, according to Hindu Calendar, will be marked on Tuesday, November 8. The date is also called Tripurari Purnima or Tripuri Purnima, which commemorates Lord Shiva's victory over the demon, Tripurasara. In South Africa and Sri Lanka, the observance is marked as Karthika Deepam but on a different date. LatestLY has got you covered with Kartik Purnima 2022 timing, importance, Vrat rituals, Puja Vidhi and all the essential details about the holy occasion! Dev Deepawali 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat: From Significance to Holy Rituals For Diwali of the Gods, Everything to Know About Dev Diwali in Varanasi.

Kartik Purnima 2022 Tithi

According to Drik Panchang, Kartik Purnima 2022 will begin at 4:15 pm on Monday, November 7 and end at 4:31 pm on the following day, i.e. November 8.

Kartik Purnima Puja Vidhi

Devotees observing Kartik Poornima traditions often attend pilgrimage locations during sunrise and moonrise on the festival day to take a holy bath. The wash is known as Kartik Snan, which is believed to be highly pious. Some individuals also add the sacred Ganga Jal to the bathwater. Lighting a Diya with ghee or mustard oil in front of Lord Vishnu and offering him prayers, flowers, fruits and incense sticks as per correct rituals is also a part of Tripurari Poornima puja vidhi. Some worshippers also perform Rudrabhishek at home. Along with these practices, reciting Vedic hymns, mantras, and devotional songs, donating diyas and feeding destitute or needy Brahmins are major rituals of Kartika Purnima.

Kartik Purnima Signficance

Kartika Poornima's celebration starts with Prabodhani Ekadashi Day, which marks the end of the Chaturmas period. Hindu devotees observe Ekadashi on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha and Purnima on the fifteenth day. The festival of Tulsi Vivah Utsav that commences on Prabodhini Ekadashi culminates on the day of Kartik Purnima. On the Full Moon day of Kartika, people take out a procession of Lord Shiva's idols and pictures and immerse them into the water once they worship them. Annakutta, a prasad, is offered to the Hindu deities at various temples.

