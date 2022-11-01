Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated in October or November and falls on the day of Kartik Poornima, which is the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar. It is also called Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav and Guru Nanak Gurpurab. Sikhs celebrate the birth anniversary of their 10 gurus on a grand scale, and these are known as Gurpurab. Guru Nanak Dev Ji is regarded as the spiritual teacher who laid the foundation of Sikhism in the 15th century and therefore, Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The celebrations of this festival are grand with Sikhs visiting Gurdwaras and holding processions with a palanquin of the Granth and the flag. As you prepare to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022, here’s everything you need to know about the date, history, significance and how this festival is observed. Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jyoti Jot Diwas 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Quotes, SMS, Messages and Sayings To Mark The Sikh Observance.

Date and History of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2022 will be observed on November 8 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who was born in 1469 in Talwandi, a village near Lahore. His teachings can be found in the Guru Granth Sahib, which is the holy religious scripture regarded as the final and eternal Guru of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Dev Ji believed that people could connect with God through genuine prayers and people of the Sikh community follow his teachings and eagerly take part in the festivities to celebrate the birth anniversary of the great Guru.

Significance and How to Observe Guru Nanak Jayanti

This day celebrates Guru Nanak Ji, who was known for his social and spiritual beliefs based on love and fraternity. It celebrates the Guru who mostly formed Sikhism as a religion today. He spread the message of ‘one God’ who constitutes the eternal truth and resides in his creations. This auspicious occasion is celebrated by decorating homes, reading verses from Sri Guru Granth Sahib and preparing Prasad to be distributed in the entire community.

