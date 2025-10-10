Karwa Chauth is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated with great devotion and rituals across India. The sacred day is mainly by married women across North and West India. The festival of Karwa Chauth falls on the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Karthik, which corresponds to October or November in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Karwa Chauth 2025 falls on Friday, October 10. Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha Lyrics and Videos in Hindi and Punjabi: Here’s the Story of Rani Veeravati That Fasting Women Chant on Karva Chauth.

The word Karva means 'pot', a small earthen pot of water and ‘Chauth’ means 'fourth' in Hindi, which refers to the fact that the festival falls on the fourth day of the dark-fortnight, or Krishna paksha, of the month of Kartika.

In Sanskrit scriptures, the festival is referred to as Karaka Chaturthi, karaka meaning an earthen water pitcher and Chaturthi denoting the fourth day of the lunar Hindu month. Big earthen pots in which wheat is stored are sometimes called karvas, so the fast may have begun as a prayer for a good harvest in this predominantly wheat-eating Northwestern region.

