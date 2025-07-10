Kokila Vrat is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This annual occasion is primarily observed by women for marital bliss and the prosperity of their families. According to religious beliefs, Kokila Vrat is associated with the legend of Goddess Sati's self-immolation and subsequent rebirth as a cuckoo (Kokila) before merging with Lord Shiva. The vrat is typically observed on Ashadha Purnima, i.e. full moon day of Ashadha month. This year, Kokila Vrat 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Kokila Vrat is dedicated to Goddess Sati and Lord Shiva. The name Kokila refers to Indian bird cuckoo and is associated with Goddess Sati. According to drikpanchang, the Kokila Vrat Pradosh Puja Muhurat will start from 07:20 PM to 09:30 PM and will last for a duration of two hours and ten minutes. The Purnima tithi will begin 01:36 AM on July 10 and end at 02:06 AM on Jul 11. Sawan Month 2025 Festivals Full List: Know Dates of Important Hindu Festivals Celebrated During Shravan Maas.

Kokila Vrat 2025 Date

Kokila Vrat 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Kokila Vrat 2025 Timings

The Kokila Vrat Pradosh Puja Muhurat will start from 07:20 PM to 09:30 PM and will last for a duration of 2 hours and 10 minutes.

The Purnima tithi will begin 01:36 AM on July 10 and end at 02:06 AM on Jul 11.

Kokila Vrat Rituals

Kokila Vrat is mainly observed by women. In some regions across India, the vrat is observed for a month from Ashadha Purnima to Shravan Purnima.

On the day of Kokila vrat, women observe a fast. They wake up early and take bath in nearby river or water body.

After bath women make an idol of cuckoo with clay and worship it.

It is believed that women who observe Kokila Vrat will be Akhand Saubhagyavati, which means those who keep Kokila fasting will never become a widow in her life

It is also believed that worshiping an idol of cuckoo made of clay during Kokila Vrat will help in attaining a loving and caring husband.

Kokila Vrat Significance

Kokila Vrat holds great significance as the day is dedicated to Goddess Sati and Lord Shiva. According to legends associated with Kokila Vrat, Goddess Sati immolated herself when Her father insulted Lord Shiva. After that, Goddess Sati spent 1000 celestial years as a cuckoo before she got back her shape and merged with Lord Shiva.

Kokila Vrat is observed on Purnima during the lunar month of Ashadha. It is believed that Kokila Vrat should be observed in those years when there is an intercalary Ashadha month. In other words, Kokila Vrat should be observed only when Ashadha Masa is leaped.

